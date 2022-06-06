Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,482 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.