Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

