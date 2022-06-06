Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1,228.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $242.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $217.20 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.