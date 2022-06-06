Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.81. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.