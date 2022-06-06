Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,276 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 456.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 701,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

