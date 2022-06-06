9,011 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $77.49 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.