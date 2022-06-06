NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
