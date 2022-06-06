NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.