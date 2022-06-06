National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

