Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $113,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

