PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Ferrari stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

