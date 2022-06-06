FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 80,049.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of FIGS worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $73,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10,185.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 2,035,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIGS opened at $8.56 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.
Several analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last 90 days.
About FIGS (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
