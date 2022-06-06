FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 80,049.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of FIGS worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $73,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10,185.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 2,035,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS opened at $8.56 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

