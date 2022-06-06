3,510 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.