PDT Partners LLC Sells 17,475 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 90.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $162.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

