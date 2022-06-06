Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

