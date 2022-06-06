PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,348 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.