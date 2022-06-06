Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 121.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.
Hamilton Lane Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.