Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 121.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Hamilton Lane Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.