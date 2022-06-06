21,066 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,066 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

