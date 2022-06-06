Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $114.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $213.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

