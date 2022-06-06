Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 31,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

