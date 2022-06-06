PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at $451,681,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,406,364 shares of company stock valued at $157,737,443. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

PBF opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

