Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.39 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

