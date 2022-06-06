AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $205.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

