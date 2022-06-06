Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 33,443 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

