Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $75.56 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.