Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

