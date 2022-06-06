Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,931,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

