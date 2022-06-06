Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

