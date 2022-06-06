Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

