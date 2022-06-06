Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

