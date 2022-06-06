First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

FCTR stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $36.97.

