Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

