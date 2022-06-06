Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 200,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.16% of Alamos Gold worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,733,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 886,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.05 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.