Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.13 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

