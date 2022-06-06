Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 139,088 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,088 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Masco were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Masco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 96,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

