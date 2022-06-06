Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 5,100 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after acquiring an additional 578,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.85 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

