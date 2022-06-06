Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 21,045 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

