Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Cutera by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000.

CUTR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

