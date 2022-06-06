Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

CL stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

