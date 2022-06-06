Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,374,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

