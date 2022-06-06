Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,988 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.62 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

