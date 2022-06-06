Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 135,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

