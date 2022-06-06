Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $5,141,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.