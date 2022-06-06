Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Integer worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

