Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

