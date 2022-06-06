Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.02 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,087 shares of company stock worth $3,966,688. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

