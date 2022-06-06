Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 585,547 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.43 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

