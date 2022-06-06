Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

