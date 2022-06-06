14,306 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $51.31.

