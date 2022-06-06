Commerce Bank Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

NYSE AES opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

