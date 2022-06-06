Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

